Bharat Health Global Expo Set for Explosive Growth in 2026

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Bharat Health Global Expo will expand significantly in its next edition, expecting a fourfold increase in size and sixfold rise in participation. The expo aims to enhance India's healthcare ecosystem by fostering business connections and technological partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:32 IST
Bharat Health Global Expo Set for Explosive Growth in 2026
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a promising forecast for India's healthcare sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared on Monday that the Bharat Health Global Expo is poised for remarkable growth. During the inauguration of Sanjeevani 2026 at the expo's New Delhi venue, he projected the next edition to be four times larger with sixfold more participation.

Goyal expressed optimism about the expo's potential to become a pivotal platform for the healthcare ecosystem in India, given the enthusiastic response to the first edition. 'The vibrant atmosphere here signals a strong foundation for our health ecosystem,' he remarked, citing the 1,000 B2B meetings planned as a testament to the event's success.

Bringing together the healthcare value chain, the event featured pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, and startups, among others. Additionally, it highlighted business-to-business engagement, with representatives seeking cross-border manufacturing and technology alliances. The expo also aims to attract healthcare professionals and educators in future editions.

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