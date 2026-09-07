India: The Rising Global Hub for Medical Value Tourism

India is set to redefine its position on the global map as a leading hub for medical value tourism, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking at the inauguration of Sanjeevani 2026 at the Bharat Health Global Expo, Goyal outlined the country's ability to generate jobs, business opportunities, and international goodwill.

India's competitive edge in healthcare extends well beyond pharmaceuticals, encompassing hospitals, medical equipment, diagnostics, traditional medicine, and skilled professionals. Goyal emphasized the vast potential of Indian medical value tourism, urging stakeholders not to miss the opportunity offered by escalating healthcare costs and inadequate tertiary care in many nations.

Highlighting India's cost advantage, Goyal pointed out that healthcare costs in the country are significantly lower—by 60 to 80 percent—compared to developed nations. He set an ambitious goal to grow medical value tourism, aiming to treat 10 million international patients annually, reinforcing India's role as a favored global destination.

To achieve this vision, Goyal called for improved patient experiences through seamless administrative processes, transparent treatment, and enhanced transport connectivity. He underscored the importance of expanding healthcare services beyond metropolitan areas, advocating for development in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, supported by a rapidly growing network of airports.

Goyal articulated the government's vision of India becoming the gateway for international health and wellness, emphasizing adherence to the highest quality standards in the healthcare sector.