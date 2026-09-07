Volkswagen's Strategic Shift: From Cars to Defense

FRANKFURT/OSNABRUECK, Germany, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is set to repurpose one of its German factories from auto to defense production, a move led by Israeli investor Aurelius Capital and Lower Saxony, the carmaker announced on Monday.

Faced with the challenges of excess capacity and rising costs, Volkswagen's decision follows its largest-scale turnaround strategy, which could lead to further closures or repurposing of sites across Germany. The European automotive sector is increasingly eyeing defense manufacturing as a viable alternative, with companies like Rheinmetall and Continental making strides in this arena.

The prospective deal outlines that Aurelius, together with Lower Saxony, will take over the Osnabrueck facility, transitioning it to focus on air defense systems in collaboration with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. While details remain undisclosed, the partnership forms part of a strategic pivot anticipated to benefit both regional and European defense initiatives.