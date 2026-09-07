China’s Strategic Moves Amid U.S.-South Korea Military Exercise Cuts

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro warned that China's strategic influence might increase due to U.S.-South Korean exercise cuts. Despite U.S. assurances, Teodoro emphasized expanded defense ties with the U.S. and other nations. Concerns over China's actions are pushing regional security collaboration, while a submarine acquisition remains under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 08:50 IST
China’s Strategic Moves Amid U.S.-South Korea Military Exercise Cuts
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Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has expressed concerns about potential Chinese gains in regional influence following the scaling back of U.S.-South Korean military exercises. He highlighted that, despite these concerns, the Philippines has received assurances from the United States regarding ongoing military commitments.

Teodoro emphasized that there has been no reduction in joint military activities involving the Philippines. Instead, defense collaborations are strengthening, evidenced by increased cooperation with various allies, including Canada, New Zealand, France, and Britain, as tensions with China escalate over South China Sea disputes.

Teodoro also suggested that China's actions might drive an interconnected Indo-Pacific security network, though he noted challenges remain in defense technology acquisition from South Korea. Additionally, the Philippines is reviewing a potential submarine program and seeking stronger counter-influence legislation to counteract China's strategic maneuvers.

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