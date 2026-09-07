Panama Canal Transit Reduction Looms Amid Water Crisis
The Panama Canal may see further reductions in daily transits from the current 32 to as low as 27 due to ongoing water shortages, according to canal administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta. This potential decision highlights the severity of the current water crisis affecting this crucial maritime passage.
The Panama Canal is facing the possibility of reducing daily transits even further, down to 27 from the already reduced figure of 32, as water shortages persist.
Canal administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta emphasized the severity of the situation in a conversation with the Financial Times, highlighting the challenges posed by the current water crisis.
These potential adjustments underscore the critical nature of the water supply issues impacting operations at this vital global shipping pathway.