Greenland-EU Pact: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Interests

Greenland and the European Union have inked a joint declaration on several key areas, including infrastructure and connectivity, as announced by Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

This strategic alliance comes in response to recurring comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about the U.S. needing control over Greenland for national security reasons.

The declaration signals an effort by Greenland to bolster its relationship with Europe, highlighting maritime management and civil preparedness as areas of focus in the strengthening ties.