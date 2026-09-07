Bhardwaj's Custody Extended Amidst Renewed Protests Over Assault Allegations

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Swatantra Bhardwaj until September 21, following allegations of assault during a CJP protest. Arrested after podcast remarks about the incident, Bhardwaj faces charges under various legal provisions. The case has sparked renewed calls for action and heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:43 IST
Bhardwaj's Custody Extended Amidst Renewed Protests Over Assault Allegations
Swatantra Bhardwaj (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a dramatic turn of events, a Delhi court has decided to extend Swatantra Bhardwaj's judicial custody until September 21. Bhardwaj stands accused of assaulting Sanjay Azad during a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar in June, with allegations gaining traction following his recent podcast comments.

Special Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of Patiala House Courts issued the order during a video conferencing session from Tihar Jail, responding to Delhi Police's request for a 14-day custody extension. Bhardwaj's legal team, meanwhile, secured permission to acquire his signed Vakalatnama from the jail, indicating ongoing legal maneuvers.

Previously, Bhardwaj was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Delhi on charges ranging from wrongful restraint to violations under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, linked to alleged threats. The case, inflamed by public opinion and political figures demanding tougher legal actions, now awaits its next hearing, with significant implications hanging in the balance.

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