Merz Stays Firm Despite Election Setback

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz remains committed to his reform agenda despite a challenging election loss to the far-right AfD in Saxony-Anhalt. He emphasizes delivering on his reform promises and maintaining his position in upcoming coalition discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:43 IST
Merz Stays Firm Despite Election Setback
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reiterated his commitment to previously decided reforms, even after facing an election defeat by the far-right AfD in Saxony-Anhalt.

Merz remains determined to implement the reforms and is gearing up to discuss these plans in talks with his coalition partner.

"Staying true to our agenda is essential," Merz emphasized, signaling his intent to proceed with reform initiatives despite political setbacks.

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