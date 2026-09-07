Dubai's Musical Maestro Ratan Lal Jain Gears Up to Launch New Star Collaboration

Ratan Lal Jain, a Dubai-based entrepreneur and music producer, is set to release a new musical collaboration featuring digital influencer Elvish Yadav and TV star Shivangi Joshi on September 14. This release aligns with Yadav's birthday, aiming to offer a fresh experience for fans through Jain's label, Bajao Gaana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:47 IST
Dubai's Musical Maestro Ratan Lal Jain Gears Up to Launch New Star Collaboration
Ratan Lal Jain Joins Hands with Elvish Yadav and Shivangi Joshi for an Exciting New Song. Image Credit: ANI

Ratan Lal Jain, a seasoned entrepreneur and music producer based in Dubai, is poised to unveil an exciting new musical collaboration. The project features prominent digital personality Elvish Yadav and popular television actress Shivangi Joshi, scheduled for release on September 14, marking Yadav’s birthday.

The strategic release date amplifies the project's appeal to Yadav's fans, while the combination of Yadav and Joshi promises a novel experience for audiences. Jain, originally from Bhopal, has carved a niche in the entertainment industry through his passion for music and visual storytelling, aimed at bridging Indian creativity with global audiences.

As part of his vision, Jain founded Bajao Gaana, a music label, and production house that spans multiple genres, from romantic to devotional music. Situated in Dubai, known for its cultural amalgamation, Jain sees the city as pivotal for Bajao Gaana's international collaborations and expansion into broader markets.

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