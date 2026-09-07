Bridging Allies: Unveiling Friendship Amid Global Tensions

In a choreographed display of friendship, North Korea and Russia unveiled their first road bridge across the Tumen River on Monday, marking a new chapter in their deepening strategic partnership. The one-kilometer, two-lane bridge witnessed the crossing of its first flag-adorned trucks as both countries' leaders tuned in via video link to celebrate this significant milestone.

The painstakingly planned construction, which began after an agreement during President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024, replaces an improvised method involving planks over a rail bridge, which had served as the only border crossing since 1959. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that this infrastructure advancement would enhance trade, transport, and cultural exchange between the nations.

Built adjacent to an older rail bridge known as the 'Friendship Bridge', the new structure is a tribute to Yakov Novichenko, a Red Army soldier credited with saving Kim Il Sung's life in 1946. As ties strengthen amid the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, Mishustin acknowledged the pivotal support of North Korean troops in defending Russian territory, underscoring the enduring alliance.