Joint Operation in Tripura: Assam Rifles and NCC Police Nab Arms Smugglers

In an assertive crackdown, the NCC Police and Assam Rifles successfully detained two suspects from Bihar in the Salbagan area of West Tripura, seizing factory-made 9mm pistols and ammunition, according to official reports released on Monday. The joint operation, conducted on September 6 beneath NCC Police Station jurisdiction, marked a significant stride in curbing illegal arms distribution.

During the raid, security personnel recovered two factory-manufactured 9mm pistols, three magazines, and numerous live rounds from the individuals in question. Officers promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the NCC Police Station, with seized arms transferred to police custody for further investigation. Speaking to ANI, Subrata Barman, SDPO, detailed the operation's proceedings, emphasizing the importance of their strategic intervention.

The detained individuals, set to appear before a local court today, will undergo rigorous interrogation to divulge crucial details concerning their possession of firearms. Preliminary inquiries revealed their arrival from Bihar allegedly for business purposes in Agartala, Tripura. Further probes aim to uncover comprehensive insights into the firearms' acquisition, intended use, and any potential affiliations with illegal arms networks, as confirmed by both Subrata Barman and Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge of the NCC Police Station.