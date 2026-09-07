Jamaica's Call for Reparations: A Royal Dilemma

On Monday, the Jamaican government officially sought legal advice from King Charles regarding Britain's obligation to pay reparations for slavery. Jamaica's culture minister expressed optimism about Buckingham Palace's involvement, as a delegation, led by Olivia Grange, filed a petition to address the issue.

The petition urges the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to evaluate whether the transport and enslavement of Africans were ever lawful and if the UK is required to provide reparations. Charles, who is still Jamaica's head of state, has previously shown remorse for slavery, but the UK government firmly opposes reparations.

Despite resistance from European leaders and political entities, Grange believes momentum is growing for reparatory justice. With endorsements from the Caribbean Community and Ghana's leadership, the Jamaican petition gains international support as it seeks to address the deep-seated impacts of slavery.