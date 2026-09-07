Jamaica's Call for Reparations: A Royal Dilemma

Jamaica formally requests King Charles to seek legal counsel on whether Britain should pay reparations for slavery. Culture Minister Olivia Grange leads the delegation, filing a petition to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. The petition questions the legality of slavery and calls for reparations for its legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 19:07 IST
Jamaica's Call for Reparations: A Royal Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the Jamaican government officially sought legal advice from King Charles regarding Britain's obligation to pay reparations for slavery. Jamaica's culture minister expressed optimism about Buckingham Palace's involvement, as a delegation, led by Olivia Grange, filed a petition to address the issue.

The petition urges the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to evaluate whether the transport and enslavement of Africans were ever lawful and if the UK is required to provide reparations. Charles, who is still Jamaica's head of state, has previously shown remorse for slavery, but the UK government firmly opposes reparations.

Despite resistance from European leaders and political entities, Grange believes momentum is growing for reparatory justice. With endorsements from the Caribbean Community and Ghana's leadership, the Jamaican petition gains international support as it seeks to address the deep-seated impacts of slavery.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cities Are Regulating AI Too Statically for Systems That Keep Evolving

Digital Governance Works Against Corruption, But Not the Same Way Everywhere

Financial Access Is Not Financial Freedom: Why Women’s Cooperatives Need More Than Digital Finance

Fear, Shame and Falling Motivation: How GBV Is Undermining Education in Eswatini

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026