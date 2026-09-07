Adani Power Shines in ESG Performance

Adani Power Limited has been recognized for its ESG performance by NSE Sustainability. The company has adopted advanced low-emission technologies, improved governance, and expanded community development programs. Adani Power scored highly in independent assessments, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and responsible practices across its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:48 IST
Adani Power Shines in ESG Performance
Adani Power Ltd (File Photo/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Power Limited, the thermal power division of the Adani Group, has been acknowledged for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance by NSE Sustainability, a SEBI-registered ESG rating provider. The company, investing in advanced low-emission technologies such as ultra-supercritical units, has successfully reduced its carbon footprint, securing a score of 66, a slight improvement from the previous fiscal year's score of 65.

NSE Sustainability evaluates 500 Indian listed companies each year as part of its comprehensive ESG assessments. Despite ranking in the 'Aspiring' category, Adani Power remains dedicated to enhancing its ESG initiatives. Efforts include implementing energy efficiency measures, prioritizing water conservation, and responsible waste management within its operations.

Adani Power's governance efforts exceed regulatory expectations, with a significant presence of independent directors on key committees such as Nomination and Remuneration, Audit, and Risk Management. The company also holds suppliers to stringent ESG standards, underlining its commitment to responsible practices across its value chain. Noteworthy independent assessments have further recognized this dedication, with scores of 71 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment by S&P Global and an ESG rating of 4.3 from FTSE Russell, solidifying Adani Power's leadership position in the industry per the Care Edge ESG Rating.

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