Tobacco Plant Hit in Russian Strike

A Russian military assault has inflicted damage on a British American Tobacco facility located in Pryluky, within Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, according to company reports on Monday.

The press office of BAT Ukraine has disclosed that investigations into the extent of the damage are underway. Initial reports suggest that there have been no casualties.

The company is in the process of further evaluating the outcomes of this latest strike, with further details forthcoming in response to an emailed request for comment.