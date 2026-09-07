Tobacco Plant Hit in Russian Strike

A British American Tobacco plant in Pryluky, Ukraine, was damaged in a Russian attack. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries occurred. The company is currently assessing the impact of the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:52 IST
Tobacco Plant Hit in Russian Strike
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A Russian military assault has inflicted damage on a British American Tobacco facility located in Pryluky, within Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, according to company reports on Monday.

The press office of BAT Ukraine has disclosed that investigations into the extent of the damage are underway. Initial reports suggest that there have been no casualties.

The company is in the process of further evaluating the outcomes of this latest strike, with further details forthcoming in response to an emailed request for comment.

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