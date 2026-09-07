High Court Quashes FIR, Godrej and Orris Settle Dispute over Gurugram Project

Orris Infrastructure and Godrej Properties have settled their dispute over the Godrej Air project in Gurugram. The Bombay High Court quashed the FIR and associated legal proceedings after both parties reached an amicable resolution. Voluntary charitable contributions were agreed upon as part of the settlement terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:46 IST
High Court Quashes FIR, Godrej and Orris Settle Dispute over Gurugram Project
Orris Infrastructure and Godrej Industries reach settlement (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR and ensuing proceedings against Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, following a settlement reached with Godrej Properties Limited regarding their conflict over the Godrej Air project in Gurugram.

Justice Milind N Jadhav ordered the termination of the FIR registered at Vikhroli Police Station in Mumbai and the resulting judicial actions. Notably, the Court revoked Look Out Circulars against the petitioners and had previously released Amit Gupta of Orris Infrastructure from custody.

The parties informed the High Court that their disputes had been resolved, culminating in a settlement agreement. They faced no opposition from the original complainant. The Court admonished using criminal proceedings as leverage in civil disputes and mandated charitable donations by the parties involved.

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