High Court Quashes FIR, Godrej and Orris Settle Dispute over Gurugram Project

The Bombay High Court has quashed an FIR and ensuing proceedings against Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, following a settlement reached with Godrej Properties Limited regarding their conflict over the Godrej Air project in Gurugram.

Justice Milind N Jadhav ordered the termination of the FIR registered at Vikhroli Police Station in Mumbai and the resulting judicial actions. Notably, the Court revoked Look Out Circulars against the petitioners and had previously released Amit Gupta of Orris Infrastructure from custody.

The parties informed the High Court that their disputes had been resolved, culminating in a settlement agreement. They faced no opposition from the original complainant. The Court admonished using criminal proceedings as leverage in civil disputes and mandated charitable donations by the parties involved.