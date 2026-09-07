Political Earthquake: AfD's Resounding Win in Saxony-Anhalt

Chancellor Friedrich Merz firmly rejected any collaboration with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) following their surprise victory in Saxony-Anhalt. The result left Merz's party, the Christian Democrats, reeling and prompted worries among Germany's European neighbors, including France and Poland.

The AfD, known for its anti-immigrant and pro-Russia stance, secured nearly 44% of the vote, showing widespread dissatisfaction with the current ruling coalition. Despite not achieving an outright majority, their success challenges the longstanding 'firewall' policy of avoiding cooperation with extremist parties.

Merz vowed to stick to his reform agenda, emphasizing the fight for Western values against Russian influence. Meanwhile, internal and external pressures mount as the political landscape in Germany faces significant upheaval.