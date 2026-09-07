SEBI Simplifies Compliance for FPIs in Government Securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed compliance requirements for foreign portfolio investors focusing on government securities by removing the need to provide investor group details. This change, aimed at boosting investment ease, aligns with recent reforms by the Reserve Bank of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 18:33 IST
SEBI Simplifies Compliance for FPIs in Government Securities
SEBI logo (Photo/@SEBI_updates). Image Credit: ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a significant relaxation in regulatory compliance for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who focus exclusively on government securities. This change eliminates the requirement for such investors to submit investor group details, significantly easing investment processes. The new regulation takes effect immediately.

The adjustment, detailed in SEBI's latest circular, modifies prior stipulations in the organization's Master Circular for Foreign Portfolio Investors, Designated Depository Participants, and Eligible Foreign Investors. Previously, in September 2025, SEBI exempted FPIs under the Fully Accessible Route from submitting investor group details. Now, this exemption is expanded to cover all FPIs investing solely in government securities, regardless of their investment route.

This regulatory relaxation follows a Reserve Bank of India circular from June 5, 2026, which rescinded the concentration limit requirement for FPIs entering via the General Route. SEBI has advised custodians, depositories, and Designated Depository Participants to revise their systems accordingly, ensuring the implementation of this change is seamless and immediate. The new provisions are now in effect.

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