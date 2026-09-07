Preity Zinta Takes on Bold New Role in Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe'

Actress Preity Zinta is set to captivate audiences in a radically different role as Madam H in the upcoming film 'Vibe', directed by Kunal Kemmu. The movie, which sees Zinta engaging in challenging action sequences, marks her return to the big screen in a brand-new avatar.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Zinta revealed her enthusiasm for the project and how she relished the opportunity to work under Kemmu's direction. 'Vibe' posed intense challenges with its action-centered script, but Zinta found the experience thrilling and rewarding.

Director Kunal Kemmu, who is a self-proclaimed admirer of Zinta, explained how he envisioned her unique contribution to the character. The film, which offers a comedic relief by spotlighting Zinta's unexpected action skills, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.