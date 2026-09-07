Preity Zinta Takes on Bold New Role in Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe'

Preity Zinta will star as Madam H in Kunal Kemmu's directorial 'Vibe', showcasing her action prowess in demanding sequences. Zinta shares her excitement and challenges faced during shooting. Kunal, a fan, found her ideal for the role after imagining her as an undercover agent while scripting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 19:29 IST
Preity Zinta Takes on Bold New Role in Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe'
Actor Preity Zinta (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Preity Zinta is set to captivate audiences in a radically different role as Madam H in the upcoming film 'Vibe', directed by Kunal Kemmu. The movie, which sees Zinta engaging in challenging action sequences, marks her return to the big screen in a brand-new avatar.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Zinta revealed her enthusiasm for the project and how she relished the opportunity to work under Kemmu's direction. 'Vibe' posed intense challenges with its action-centered script, but Zinta found the experience thrilling and rewarding.

Director Kunal Kemmu, who is a self-proclaimed admirer of Zinta, explained how he envisioned her unique contribution to the character. The film, which offers a comedic relief by spotlighting Zinta's unexpected action skills, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

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