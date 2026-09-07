Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Russia Closes German Consulate

Russia has announced the closure of the German Consulate-General in St. Petersburg, following Germany's closure of Russia's consulate in Bonn and a cultural center in Berlin. The move comes amid accusations from Germany regarding Russia's alleged drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, which Russia has dismissed as fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 19:34 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Russia Closes German Consulate
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In a rising tide of diplomatic tensions, Russia revealed its plans to shutter the German Consulate-General in St. Petersburg on Monday. This action follows Berlin's decision to close Russia's consulate in Bonn as well as a cultural center in the German capital.

Germany's measures were prompted by accusations of Moscow orchestrating a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport - a charge that Russia vehemently calls an 'absurd fabrication.'

The Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that the closure of the German Consulate must occur by September 18, simultaneously ceasing operations of Germany's Goethe-Institut in Russia, with its staff expected to exit by September 13.

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