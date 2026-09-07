Italy's Scorching Summer: A New Climate Reality

Italy has recorded its hottest summer since 1950, according to the National Research Council's Institute for BioEconomy. The average temperature was 24.3 degrees Celsius, with August reaching a record 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The CNR-IBE's data suggests 2026 could end as Italy's hottest year ever noted since data collection began in 1950, with July and August marking new records.

Heatwaves affected regions such as northwestern lowlands and the Apennines, critically impacting agricultural activities due to high temperatures and drought conditions. Major cities including Rome and Florence endured multiple heatwaves.