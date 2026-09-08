Pound Falters Amid BoE Policy Anticipation

The British pound experienced a minor decline against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as the financial world awaited insights from key Bank of England officials, including Governor Andrew Bailey, about future inflation trends and monetary policies. Trading at $1.3529, the pound saw a 0.12% drop for the day.

Bank figures, such as Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and committee members Megan Greene, Alan Taylor, and others, are set to present at the Treasury Select Committee. Analysts predict interest rates will remain steady at 3.75% next week, though watchful eyes are on how policymakers react to soaring oil prices nearing $100 per barrel and recent rate hike advocacy.

Barclays economists predict a 6-3 vote to maintain current interest rates with potential dissent from notable figures. Meanwhile, British retail sales showed signs of cooling after a summer spike. Globally, geopolitical strife heightened oil prices, further affecting currency dynamics as the yen strengthened, taking a toll on sterling.