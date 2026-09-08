Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a pivotal conversation with Britain's Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, underscoring the need for collaboration over differences. The Tuesday call, reported by state media outlet Xinhua, highlighted the shared interests between the two nations.

Xi Jinping expressed a commitment to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and resolving any disparities. He urged the British government to ensure the protection of legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors in the United Kingdom.

The dialogue reflects a strategic move to strengthen Sino-British relations, focusing on advancing economic ties and enhancing mutual understanding, as both nations navigate a complex global landscape.