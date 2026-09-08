TDP MLA Accuses YSRCP of Hindering Teacher Recruitment Efforts

TDP spokesperson Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy criticizes YSRCP for obstructing Mega DSC recruitment, accuses former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing promises, and lauds Nara Lokesh's successful teacher appointments. Reddy highlights opposition party's detrimental impact on Andhra Pradesh's progress, emphasizing ongoing efforts to enhance state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 17:30 IST
TDP MLA Accuses YSRCP of Hindering Teacher Recruitment Efforts
TDP spokesperson and MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy (Photo/ @iam_Julakanti). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, a spokesperson and MLA from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has launched a vehement critique against the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of obstructing the Mega DSC recruitment process. At a press conference held at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, Reddy alleged that the YSRCP's actions were creating hindrances for new teachers instead of fostering their development.

Reddy accused YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of practicing "politics of death" and failing to fulfill over 150 promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that during its tenure, the YSRCP government did not recruit any teachers and misled unemployed youth with false job calendars.

The TDP MLA praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for his transparent appointment of 16,347 teachers, emphasizing it as a vital opportunity for committed young professionals. Reddy further criticized the previous government's performance, attributing failures in employment, irrigation, and liquor policies to its policies. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of fostering divisions within the state and encouraged support for the current alliance government's economic revival plans.

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