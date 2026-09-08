Britain Escalates Sanctions on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions

The United Kingdom has rolled out new legislation aimed at intensifying sanctions on Iran, focusing on curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The measures, revealed on Tuesday, include expanding trade restrictions and targeting Iranian ships, while tightening access to the British financial system.

The legislation reinstates a series of sectoral bans previously lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. This action aligns with the global response, including the reimposition of U.N. sanctions via the snapback mechanism. The measures are part of a broader strategy to limit Iran's procurement and financial capabilities.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty emphasized that the legislation underscores Britain's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. With Iran having enriched uranium to 60% purity, concerns over nuclear proliferation remain high, prompting further international sanctions and military actions.