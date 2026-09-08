Bajaj Finance Amplifies AI Reach with Stake in TrueFan

Bajaj Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and a leading non-banking financial company in India, has announced a strategic investment, acquiring a 5% stake in TrueFan AI, an AI-powered video generation startup. The move aligns with Bajaj Finserv's broader Finserv Intelligence initiative, aimed at fostering advanced technological solutions within India and globally.

The acquisition underscores Bajaj Finance's commitment to leveraging AI across its expansive digital network, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. By deploying TrueFan's technology at scale, Bajaj Finance has already seen the benefits firsthand, which prompted this decisive investment. The collaboration promises to deepen, with plans to integrate personalized marketing, video content, and multilingual communication across various platforms.

TrueFan AI, renowned for its hyper-personalized video generation capability, serves over 100 enterprise customers. Nimish Goel, CEO and Co-founder of TrueFan, expressed gratitude towards Bajaj Finance for validating their technology by becoming a shareholder. As part of their extended partnership, both companies are set to explore new frontiers in AI-driven personalized communication and customer experience.