Navigating the New Normal: U.S. Bond Yields and Economic Fundamentals

With U.S. debt surpassing $40 trillion and the budget deficit reaching 6% of GDP—a non-crisis record—the narrative surrounding the U.S. bond market remains pessimistic. However, given the economy's growth and stable employment, these developments are part of a normal cycle. Treasuries continue to fulfill their role in the financial system.

The U.S. economy is experiencing a nominal growth rate of roughly 6%, with unemployment at 4.1%, indicative of full employment. Inflation has consistently exceeded the Federal Reserve's 2% target for six years, amidst a historic AI investment boom. Consequently, investors are seeking higher yields from U.S. bonds, which have shown poor returns over the past decade.

Nevertheless, the bond market functions efficiently, with low volatility in yields as recorded by the MOVE index. While some foreign banks reassess U.S. bond holdings, no drastic actions have occurred. Expertise suggests that current bond yields align well with historical data, and though they may rise, they remain within normal expectations.