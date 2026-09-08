Air Traffic Turbulence: UK Flight Delays Soar Amid NATS Technical Glitch

Departures at major British airports faced disruptions on Tuesday after a technical glitch hit NATS, the country's air traffic control provider. Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, and Stansted airports experienced delays, causing travel chaos for passengers.

NATS informed the public through a post on X, stating they are investigating the issue and have engineers on site. Heathrow Airport, the primary hub, is collaborating with NATS to rectify the problem promptly.

This technical hiccup is part of ongoing challenges for the UK's air traffic system. In recent years, similar issues have led to significant operational breakdowns, leaving airlines with hefty compensation payouts. A radar technical fault last year also caused prolonged delays.