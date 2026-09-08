Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Attacks Ignite Tensions

Tehran-backed Houthis attacked four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, wounding over 70 and igniting oil facilities. This marked a significant escalation in the Middle East conflict, heightening fears over global energy supply disruptions. The conflict has subsequently driven up global oil prices towards $100 a barrel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:41 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Attacks Ignite Tensions
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The Tehran-supported Houthi rebels have launched a significant offensive on four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, on Tuesday, resulting in over 70 injuries and the ignition of oil installations. This attack signifies a major expansion of the six-month-old Middle East conflict.

Utilizing drones and missiles, the Houthis targeted a Saudi airbase in Khamis Mushait and Saudi Arabia's state oil company facilities in Abha, Najran, and Jazan—critical sites housing considerable refinery and power plants. This escalation has led to a drastic surge in global oil prices.

Saudi authorities report massive blazes at these sites, noting that women and children are among those injured. As media access within the country remains restricted, confirmation of ground aftermaths is limited. The Houthi's bold military actions in Saudi territories further threaten Middle Eastern energy stability.

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