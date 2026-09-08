Two 'PMO Officials' Arrested for Security Breach at Mumbai Event

Two individuals impersonating officials from the Prime Minister's Office were arrested by Mumbai Police for attempting to breach security at a venue where PM Modi was to attend an event. The pair allegedly used fake IDs and carried a firearm to gain entry. A thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:38 IST
Two 'PMO Officials' Arrested for Security Breach at Mumbai Event
Visuals from the Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals accused of masquerading as officials from the Prime Minister's Office were apprehended and placed in police custody until September 11, according to a Mumbai court ruling. The duo was detained by Mumbai Police while trying to infiltrate the event venue in Mumbai's BKC, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

Mumbai police reported that three men utilized a dubious government identity card and breached security at Jio World Plaza, equipped with a firearm. An FIR has been filed under various sections, including impersonating a public servant, and unauthorized entry with a weapon. Officials confirmed the firearm was licensed.

One suspect, aged 24, had a forged identity card claiming PMO affiliation, and was accompanied by a bodyguard armed with a gun. The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation, aiming to unravel the details of this security breach as police confirm the suspects are in custody.

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