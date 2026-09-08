Trump and Putin Push for Peace: A New Dawn in U.S.-Russia Relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ending the Ukraine war during a call. They aimed to restore U.S.-Russia ties, with Trump seeking a swift resolution. Both leaders highlighted economic benefits of peace, and proposed U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks to revive stalled negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:43 IST
Trump and Putin Push for Peace: A New Dawn in U.S.-Russia Relations?
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing eagerness for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine to restore bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.

Discussions touched upon a visit by U.S. envoys to Moscow and Kyiv. Both Trump and Putin rated the outcomes positively, with potential for renewed three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. being discussed.

Putin conveyed to Trump a battlefield assessment, asserting no hostile intentions toward Europe. Trump emphasized the significant economic and trade benefits of ending the conflict, while Putin shared support for Trump's strategy.

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