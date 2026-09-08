Trump and Putin Push for Peace: A New Dawn in U.S.-Russia Relations?

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing eagerness for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine to restore bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.

Discussions touched upon a visit by U.S. envoys to Moscow and Kyiv. Both Trump and Putin rated the outcomes positively, with potential for renewed three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. being discussed.

Putin conveyed to Trump a battlefield assessment, asserting no hostile intentions toward Europe. Trump emphasized the significant economic and trade benefits of ending the conflict, while Putin shared support for Trump's strategy.