Trump and Putin Push for Peace: A New Dawn in U.S.-Russia Relations?
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed ending the Ukraine war during a call. They aimed to restore U.S.-Russia ties, with Trump seeking a swift resolution. Both leaders highlighted economic benefits of peace, and proposed U.S.-Russia-Ukraine talks to revive stalled negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing eagerness for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine to restore bilateral relations, according to the Kremlin.
Discussions touched upon a visit by U.S. envoys to Moscow and Kyiv. Both Trump and Putin rated the outcomes positively, with potential for renewed three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. being discussed.
Putin conveyed to Trump a battlefield assessment, asserting no hostile intentions toward Europe. Trump emphasized the significant economic and trade benefits of ending the conflict, while Putin shared support for Trump's strategy.