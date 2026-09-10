China's Offshore Yuan Market Expansion

China aims to enhance its offshore yuan markets to improve liquidity supply. This strategic move, highlighted by Deputy Central Bank Governor Lu Lei, underscores China's commitment to expanding its financial influence and ensuring a more robust and versatile offshore yuan liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:31 IST
China's Offshore Yuan Market Expansion

China has announced plans to advance its offshore yuan markets, aiming to increase the supply of offshore yuan liquidity significantly.

According to Deputy Central Bank Governor Lu Lei, this initiative will support China's broader strategy to reinforce its financial standing and global currency reach.

The development marks a strategic enhancement of China's financial infrastructure, as discussed during a recent press briefing.

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