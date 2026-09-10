Race Against Time: Rescues and Investigation in Palawan Ferry Fire

The Philippines mobilizes a coordinated rescue operation involving coast guard, military, and civilian vessels to locate survivors following a devastating ferry fire off Palawan. The blaze resulted in at least five fatalities and left more than 80 individuals unaccounted for, challenging rescuers as thick smoke continued to billow. Authorities aim to uncover the cause of the fire that erupted unexpectedly during the ferry's voyage from Manila to the popular tourist destination, Coron.

According to Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, despite extreme heat and risk of potential explosions, around 43 individuals have already been rescued. The deployment includes two 44-meter vessels, smaller craft, army rescue boats, and even private contributions from local fishermen and resort owners. Details continue to unfold as a survivor recounted a loud explosion from the cargo hold prior to the widespread fire.

With ferry transport a critical mode of travel across the Philippines’ extensive archipelago, this incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding maritime safety. A comprehensive investigation is underway to consider possible factors, including sabotage or terrorism, as the ferry involved was deemed compliant with safety regulations. The ferry's owner, Atienza Inter-Island Ferries, pledges full cooperation with authorities.