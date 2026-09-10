Scott Bessent: The Dollar Deflator's Dilemma

U.S. Treasury chief Scott Bessent works towards deflating an overvalued dollar, a key part of President Trump's economic strategy. Bessent's focus includes bilateral trade deals and currency interventions, primarily in Asia and North America. Meanwhile, currency market experts debate the potential effectiveness of these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:31 IST
Scott Bessent: The Dollar Deflator's Dilemma
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury chief Scott Bessent is actively working to deflate what many see as an overvalued dollar, a cornerstone of President Trump's economic vision. With a series of bilateral trade deals and targeted currency interventions, Bessent aims to rejuvenate U.S. trade and investment landscapes.

Key efforts have involved joint operations with Japan to bolster the yen and attempts to stabilize South Korea's won. These maneuvers, alongside a broader strategy spanning Asia and North America, represent a tactical move to recalibrate the dollar’s global standing.

However, despite these initiatives, currency market analysts remain divided. Some question the feasibility of this approach amid broader economic challenges, including potential Fed interest rate hikes. The touch-and-go strategy evokes skepticism about its long-term viability.

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