BRICS Summit in New Delhi: Navigating Global Tensions Amid Expansion

India hosts the BRICS Leaders' Summit amid rising global tensions and internal divisions within the group. The focus is on bridging differences, especially regarding the Iran-UAE conflict. With heavyweights like China and Russia in attendance, the meeting aims to solidify BRICS' expanded role in global geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:33 IST
BRICS Summit in New Delhi: Navigating Global Tensions Amid Expansion
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This weekend, India is set to host the BRICS Leaders' Summit as the group attempts to elevate its status amidst internal rifts caused by the U.S.-led conflict with Iran, splitting its members.

The summit brings together leaders like China's Xi Jinping after seven years, amidst rising crude prices due to blockages in the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil trade. UAE has halted trade with Iran due to conflicts, challenging the potential for unified declarations.

Past attempts for consensus have failed, but experts remain hopeful that dialogue at this summit can unify emerging economies against detrimental global policies, as Russia, Brazil, and South Africa seek stronger ties.

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