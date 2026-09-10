BRICS Summit in New Delhi: Navigating Global Tensions Amid Expansion

This weekend, India is set to host the BRICS Leaders' Summit as the group attempts to elevate its status amidst internal rifts caused by the U.S.-led conflict with Iran, splitting its members.

The summit brings together leaders like China's Xi Jinping after seven years, amidst rising crude prices due to blockages in the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil trade. UAE has halted trade with Iran due to conflicts, challenging the potential for unified declarations.

Past attempts for consensus have failed, but experts remain hopeful that dialogue at this summit can unify emerging economies against detrimental global policies, as Russia, Brazil, and South Africa seek stronger ties.