Recycling Revolution in Cairo Sparks Controversy: The Zabaleen's Role in Jeopardy

A new recycling initiative in Cairo has sparked controversy as machines offering phone credits in exchange for empty bottles challenge the traditional zabaleen waste collection system. These devices, aimed at modernizing waste management, were installed in Dokki, causing a backlash from the zabaleen, who have manually collected Cairo's waste for decades.

The introduction of these machines by ZeroPrime Technologies raised concerns among the zabaleen of exclusion from the recycling process. Shehata El-Moqaddas, head of the zabaleen syndicate, publicly debated the issue, emphasizing the importance of integrating their services into the system.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have led to discussions about allowing the zabaleen access to these machines. With past reforms failing to integrate them, experts highlight the need for a cohesive approach that includes both modern technology and the traditional methodologies of the zabaleen.