NPCI Leverages AI for Financial Innovation with Anthropic Partnership

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is poised to reshape the financial landscape by utilizing the power of artificial intelligence through Anthropic's Claude platform. This strategic move was highlighted at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, where Anthropic's Managing Director in India, Irina Ghose, stated the venture could revolutionize AI deployment across India's financial ecosystem.

NPCI's AI platform on Claude aims to create a centralized avenue for businesses and developers to construct and implement AI-driven solutions with greater ease and impact. Ghose noted, "India's AI opportunity is deeply entwined with addressing population-scale challenges, thanks to its vast and heterogeneous demographic and linguistic needs."

Furthermore, Ghose underlined the necessity of AI infrastructure and data processing capabilities within India, alongside the provision of Anthropic's Claude models via Amazon Bedrock, to comply with data residency, security, and governance standards. This development signals a paradigm shift, with major financial entities seeking comprehensive AI integration to tackle intricate problems efficiently, beyond traditional cost-cutting measures.