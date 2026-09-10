Merlin Group Expands Yuvraj Singh Centre with Second Kolkata Facility

Merlin Group, in partnership with Yuvraj Singh, launches the second Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence in Kolkata to provide professional cricket training. The new facility, part of Merlin's sports ecosystem, emphasizes world-class coaching and infrastructure for young cricketers in Eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:23 IST
Merlin Group Expands Yuvraj Singh Centre with Second Kolkata Facility
Yuvraj Singh with YSCE students during a practice session on the cricket ground. Image Credit: ANI

Merlin Group, bolstered by the success of its initial Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence at Merlin Rise in Rajarhat, has inaugurated a second facility in Kolkata. Nestled on Basanti Road in Bantalla, this venture underscores an ongoing commitment to fostering sporting talent in Bengal and Eastern India.

The new YSCE Club Arena offers top-tier cricket training, tapping into the thirst for elite sports education among young cricketers. Featuring indoor and outdoor sports facilities, athletes can refine their skills year-round, enjoying amenities ranging from a state-of-the-art indoor arena to comfortable residential accommodations.

This expansion reflects the robust partnership between Merlin Group and Yuvraj Singh, an alliance that began in 2023. In just a short span, the YSCE has drawn considerable interest, with 600 trainees moving through its ranks, bolstering Eastern India's reputation as a cricketing powerhouse.

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