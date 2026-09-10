Market Jitters: Inflation Data and Oil Price Surge Tension

Financial markets are experiencing heightened nervousness with key U.S. inflation data expected on Thursday. The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the second time this year, while oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, fueled by U.S. and Iranian tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Wall Street opened lower, reflecting the market's cautious stance. The Dow Jones dropped 0.33%, the S&P 500 fell 0.56%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.97%. Meanwhile, Europe's stock markets showed little movement despite the ECB's decision.

Investors are also focused on upcoming inflation data in the U.S., which could shape the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Oil prices are climbing amid renewed geopolitical conflicts, adding to inflationary pressures that will continue to dominate market attention.