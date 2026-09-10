Legal Drama Unfolds Over 'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy' Film Release
The Delhi High Court was informed that the film 'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy' is not ready for release due to pending certification from the CBFC. Salman Khan has expressed concerns over the movie's content linking to his life, particularly the 1998 blackbuck case.
The producer of 'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy' revealed to the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the film is currently not set for release as it awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The statement was made before Justice Jyoti Singh.
During the proceedings, Justice Singh inquired about the movie's release timeline. Counsel for the producer, Amit Jani, indicated that they are awaiting instructions on the matter and contested Salman Khan's lawsuit. They emphasized that the film requires submission to the CBFC for certification prior to any form of theatrical release.
The counsel added, "The movie is not in a releasable form. It must be sent to the CBFC for certification. Even the trailer has not been released." Consequently, the court noted the movie is "not in a release-able stage" and still seeks certification from the censor board.
Salman Khan’s counsel highlighted that films meant for OTT platforms may not necessitate CBFC certification in the same way as theatrical releases. The court, acknowledging this, expanded its order to consider a potential OTT release. The court afforded the respondents two weeks to respond to Khan's application, scheduling the next hearing for September 30.
Khan has approached the High Court citing concerns that the film's storyline and promotional material may draw parallels to his life, particularly the high-profile 1998 blackbuck case. He argues that elements of the project make him identifiable, such as promotional images of a character resembling him wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue one.
The actor also objected to statements and interviews from producer Amit Jani, alleging efforts to link the film with controversies in his life, including the blackbuck case. Respondents opposed Khan's requests for relief, but the latest hearing focused on the film's release status and certification prerequisites.
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