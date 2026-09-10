FCC Threats Force Political Interviews Off Air: Kimmel's Stand Against Censorship

Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will air on YouTube due to FCC threats. The Republican-led FCC removed news exemptions, affecting political interview airtime. The FCC ordered early reviews of ABC stations after Donald Trump urged action against Kimmel, with Disney suing to block these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 19:47 IST
FCC Threats Force Political Interviews Off Air: Kimmel's Stand Against Censorship
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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced that his interview with Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico will be broadcast on YouTube, not on ABC, citing pressures from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The move follows the Republican-led FCC's decision to classify daytime and late-night shows as non-exempt from equal time rules requiring equal airtime for opposing candidates.

Historically, talk shows weren't subjected to such scrutiny, but the landscape changed when the FCC began early reviews of Disney-owned ABC stations, which was unprecedented for over five decades. This follows a direct appeal from Donald Trump to oust Kimmel, while Disney has filed a lawsuit arguing political retaliation. Meanwhile, ABC remained mum, and the FCC has yet to publicly address the situation.

These developments have sparked a broader concern about potential government overreach in media, as networks face pressure to alter programming to avoid license threats. Critics argue this endangers First Amendment rights by influencing editorial decisions, with the FCC now investigating “The View” for similar grounds after an earlier Talarico interview.

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