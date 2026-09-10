Market Turmoil: Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Concerns Shake Wall Street

U.S. stocks took a hit on Thursday as producer price data for August and surging oil prices intensified concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in its upcoming meeting. Heavy losses were seen in major sectors, including technology where Nvidia dipped 2.1% and Micron Technology slid 4.5%. However, Apple bucked the trend, climbing about 3% following the big reveal of its $1,999 iPhone.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly the disruptions in supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea caused by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, pushed Brent crude prices up 6% to $107 a barrel. This escalation added to the already brewing inflation concerns. Yields from 10-year Treasury notes soared to their highest in nearly three years while 30-year and 2-year yields also reached significant peaks.

The rise in yields is a direct reflection of anticipated Federal Reserve actions. "Yields are going up at the short end of the curve because of an expected Fed rate hike in the coming months," explained Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Baird. "These higher yields are detrimental to the equity market, as they lower valuations and make operations costlier for businesses and consumers alike." The market now predicts a 70% likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by at least 25 basis points next week.