Moroccan Ministry Denies Role in Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Morocco's foreign ministry has strongly denied any involvement in the mass crossing of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July, labeling the situation as part of Spain's domestic political battles. The ministry emphasized there is no evidence linking Rabat to the incident.

More than 70,000 individuals crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, prompting significant criticism of both Rabat and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Although most migrants have returned, over 100 people reportedly died, according to non-governmental organizations. Residents continue to protest against the Spanish government, demanding solutions as thousands, including unaccompanied minors, remain in precarious conditions.

The Spanish opposition has accused Morocco of facilitating the crossing, but Morocco insists it should not be used as a political scapegoat. The Moroccan government has called on Spain to return migrants and reunite families. Meanwhile, Spanish intelligence warned both nations of potential migrations, highlighting close cooperation between Madrid and Rabat since 2022.