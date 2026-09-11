Late Drama: PSV and Roma Snatch Champions League Openers

PSV Eindhoven fought past their dismal Champions League opening match record to secure a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday. Previously winless for five consecutive opening games, the Dutch club fell behind before halftime but came back through Sergino Dest's precise strike.

Elsewhere, Roma achieved a 1-1 draw away against Fenerbahce, marking a strong entry into the group stage. Donyell Malen set up Bryan Cristante for a goal just before halftime, though the Italian side conceded soon after when Archie Brown equalized for Fenerbahce.

Both PSV and Roma aimed to clinch wins but had to settle for shared points. PSV's long-sought Matchday 1 victory remains elusive since 2015, while Roma's high-stakes clash saw a potential penalty overturned by VAR. Action-packed match-ups continue across the Champions League as other teams begin their campaigns.