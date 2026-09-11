Supreme Court Puts Freeze on Missouri's Republican-Favored Electoral Map

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened to prevent Missouri from implementing a new congressional map that was argued to favor Republicans, marking a notable setback for President Trump and his party's legislative ambitions in the upcoming midterms.

This decision arises from a broader legal struggle involving multiple court rulings that challenged the Republican-drawn map, which sought to alter Missouri's political landscape by dissolving existing Democratic strongholds.

With the Supreme Court's ruling, Missouri will revert to its earlier congressional map established in 2022, a decision that Republican officials warned might complicate election logistics.