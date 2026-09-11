World Bank Bars Surveying Firm Over Mozambique Contract Misconduct

The World Bank Group has imposed a 29-month debarment, with conditional release, on African Consulting Surveyors (ACS) and its Managing Director, Willem Jan Timmerman, after finding fraudulent and collusive practices linked to the Mozambique Land Administration Project, also known as Terra Segura. The sanction prevents both the company and Timmerman from participating in projects and operations financed by World Bank Group institutions during the debarment period.

Terra Segura was created to strengthen land tenure security in selected districts, improve land administration services and support an immediate response to the emergency caused by armed insurgency in northern Mozambique. ACS secured two contracts through a joint venture; the bidding process involved undisclosed payments and improper access to confidential procurement information, according to the facts presented by the World Bank Group.

False Declaration Concealed Consultant Payments

During the bidding process, ACS submitted a document signed by Timmerman stating that the company had not paid, and would not pay, commissions, gratuities or fees connected to securing or carrying out the contracts. Investigators found that ACS had paid undisclosed business development consultants in relation to the two contracts, meaning the declaration did not accurately reflect the company's arrangements.

Transparency around agents, consultants and fees is central to fair public procurement because hidden financial relationships can conceal conflicts of interest or attempts to influence contract decisions. The World Bank classified ACS's inaccurate certification as a fraudulent practice under its sanctions framework.

Confidential Information Created an Unfair Advantage

The case also found that ACS obtained advance access to confidential procurement material from third-party facilitators, including draft bidding documents that were not available to competing firms. ACS used that information to influence the technical specifications included in the contracts, giving the company an improper advantage before the formal bidding process was completed.

Such conduct can distort competition by allowing one bidder to shape requirements around its own capabilities while other businesses prepare offers without the same information. The World Bank Group treated these actions as collusive conduct because they undermined the fairness and integrity expected in projects financed with development funds.

ACS and Timmerman entered into a settlement agreement admitting responsibility for the sanctionable practices. Their debarments mean they cannot receive World Bank Group-financed contracts or otherwise participate in covered projects while the sanctions remain active.

Release Depends on Ethics and Compliance Reforms

The 29 months was reduced after the World Bank Group considered several mitigating factors, including cooperation during the investigation, voluntary corrective action and the decision by ACS and Timmerman to avoid participating in World Bank Group-financed projects while settlement discussions were taking place.

Release from the sanctions will not be automatic. ACS and Timmerman must develop and put into practice integrity compliance measures based on the World Bank Group's guidelines, complete corporate ethics training and continue cooperating fully with the Integrity Vice Presidency. These conditions are designed to reduce the risk of similar misconduct and strengthen internal controls around future procurement activities.

The sanctions may extend beyond projects financed directly by the World Bank Group. Under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, signed in April 2010, other participating multilateral development banks may recognise and enforce the debarments against ACS and Timmerman within their own operations.