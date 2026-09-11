U.S. Stocks Rebound Amid Cooling Oil Prices and Inflation Hopes

U.S. stock index futures made a comeback on Friday as cooling oil prices and optimism about an upcoming consumer inflation report provided investors a glimmer of hope amid a tumultuous week. Investors saw Oracle's impressive quarterly results as a reassuring sign, boosting confidence in the company's AI investment-driven growth.

Fluctuations in interest rate expectations and geopolitical concerns, such as the escalating Middle East conflict and elevated Treasury yields, have rendered the market fragile. The upcoming Consumer Price Index report could further influence rate expectations, following a hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index reading.

Many investors are debating how much fuel remains in this year's rally. However, historical data from Franklin Templeton Institute suggests strong initial rallies tend to persist, potentially providing a hopeful investment outlook for the rest of the year.