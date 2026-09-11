Tragedy in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of five individuals and injured 40 more after a bus carrying a Dutch tour group flipped in the remote Alpine region of eastern Switzerland. The incident unfolded near the village of Susch in the Grisons canton, leaving the bus on its side next to the road.

Images released by the police show emergency services working tirelessly at the scene, which was closed to traffic for maintenance work. Out of the 45 Dutch passengers, three sustained serious injuries while seven others were moderately hurt, according to police reports.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima expressed their deep condolences to all affected by this heart-wrenching event, empathizing with the families of the deceased and injured. The tour operator, Oad, has refrained from commenting on the crash's cause, as investigations continue.