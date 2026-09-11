Tragedy in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives

A Dutch tour group's bus flipped in eastern Switzerland, causing the deaths of five people and injuring 40 others. The accident occurred near Susch in Grisons canton. The crash involved 45 Dutch nationals, with three seriously injured. The cause remains undetermined amid ongoing roadworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:26 IST
Tragedy in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of five individuals and injured 40 more after a bus carrying a Dutch tour group flipped in the remote Alpine region of eastern Switzerland. The incident unfolded near the village of Susch in the Grisons canton, leaving the bus on its side next to the road.

Images released by the police show emergency services working tirelessly at the scene, which was closed to traffic for maintenance work. Out of the 45 Dutch passengers, three sustained serious injuries while seven others were moderately hurt, according to police reports.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima expressed their deep condolences to all affected by this heart-wrenching event, empathizing with the families of the deceased and injured. The tour operator, Oad, has refrained from commenting on the crash's cause, as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026