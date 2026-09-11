NBC Bearings to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

NBC Bearings is set to participate in bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. It will showcase its innovative bearing solutions for construction and off-highway applications, focusing on durability and efficiency in demanding environments. NBC will introduce new products developed for evolving equipment designs and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi Ncr | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:33 IST
NBC Bearings to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026
NBC Bearings to Showcase Advanced Solutions for Construction and Off-Highway Equipment at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026. Image Credit: ANI

NBC Bearings, a prominent player in the bearing manufacturing industry, is gearing up for its participation in the upcoming bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 event. Scheduled from September 15 to 18, 2026, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, the event will see NBC showcasing its expanding range of products designed for construction and off-highway applications.

The construction equipment industry faces rigorous challenges, as machinery often operates under heavy loads, enduring shock, vibration, dust, and contamination over extended periods. As the emphasis on equipment productivity and lifecycle efficiency intensifies, the role of bearings becomes crucial. NBC Bearings plans to display its expertise in engineering solutions that meet these tough challenges, emphasizing load capacity, durability, and consistent performance.

In addition to its existing portfolio, NBC Bearings will unveil new bearing solutions tailored for the construction sector, developed in tandem with evolving machinery designs and operational demands. Top executives, including Rajesh Premchandran, CSMO of National Engineering Industries Ltd., underscore the importance of component reliability in demanding environments and express readiness to engage with industry leaders on future technological advancements.

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