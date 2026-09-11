bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026: Paving the Path for Construction Excellence

VMPL Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11: Come 2026, bauma CONEXPO INDIA is poised to be the most extensive trade fair in the nation, spotlighting construction machinery, building material machines, and construction vehicles. This grand event is scheduled from September 15 to 18 at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

With the eighth edition selling out completely, more than 1,100 exhibitors will populate 1.45 million sq. ft., as over 75,000 visitors from upwards of 100 countries converge. The participation of the Government of Bihar as a State Partner and delegations from over 15 states enhance the strategic significance of the fair. Sports icons Neeraj Chopra and Harmanpreet Kaur, the brand ambassadors, inject a dose of national pride and enthusiasm, complemented by the unveiling of the new mascot, 'buno', and the anthem 'India is Building. India is Moving.'

The event coincides with a pivotal growth phase in India's construction equipment industry, buoyed by a ₹12.2 lakh crore allocation in the Union Budget 2026-27 for infrastructure projects. This robust investment is set to boost activities in highways, railways, airports, mining, and urban infrastructure sectors. bauma CONEXPO INDIA offers a platform connecting equipment manufacturers, technology providers, and financiers, enabling informed investments and facilitating dialogues between global exhibitors and Indian buyers, broadening sourcing options and fostering global-local partnerships.