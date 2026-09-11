US Inflation Pressures Intensify with August Price Hikes

Consumer prices in the United States experienced a marked rise of 0.4% in August, a significant increase from July's 0.1% jump, according to the latest statistics from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The surge was primarily driven by gasoline and energy prices.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) recorded a steady 3.4% increase over the 12 months ending in August, consistent with July's annual rise. Gasoline prices rose sharply by 3.9% this month, contributing to over a third of the overall index's monthly increment. While the broader energy index increased by 2.1% in August, shelter costs saw a modest 0.3% rise.

Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.3% in August. The notable sectors contributing to this increase included communication, lodging, airline fares, and used cars. Despite general upward pressure, medical care prices fell by 0.2%, while motor vehicle insurance dropped by 0.8%. On an annual scale, energy remained a significant contributor to inflation, while notable price hikes were seen in the transportation sector.